What to do Sunday, October 18th

It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

This Sunday is the last day of this season’s taste of the fair. This event has been happening sporadically throughout the summer in loo of the annual Champlain Valley Fair. This event is an opportunity to still taste the fair but to do so safely.

Attendees will be able to drive straight into the midway, of the Champlain Valley Expo, park their cars, and purchase their food. Participants can then enjoy their fair favorites while socially distancing in or around their vehicle.

Vendors will have your favorite fair food items such as fried dough, bloomin' onion, candy apples, deep-fried tacos and much more.

Tickets must be purchased in advance to secure your time slot. Availability is limited. If you want to taste the fair click here to reserve your slot.

Seeing snow on Mt. Mansfield might have indicated that summer has come to an end, but in case you didn’t know so has the scooping season.

So, starting at 1pm Sunday you can celebrate the end of the ice cream scooping season at Fisher Brothers Farm. There will also be tacos from Caja Madera from 1-5 pm. And the first 50 single scoops of Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream starting at 2 pm are FREE, compliments of KeyBank. A live performance will take place at 2pm featuring local artist, Ryan Sweezey.

To celebrate the harvest season there is a Harvest festival taking place at the Vermont Granite Museum Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:30.

Families can come by dressed in their costumes and hangout fire side. You can even make smores.

This is a free community event.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

