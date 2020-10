YCQM: October 18, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - THIS WEEK ON “YOU CAN QUOTE ME”: A CONVERSATION WITH THE CANDIDATES FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR. REPUBLICAN SCOTT MILNE OWNS MILNE TRAVEL. HE’S 61. HE’S RUN FOR ELECTED OFFICE TWICE BEFORE. FOR U.S. SENATE, LOSING TO DEMOCRAT PATRICK LEAHY IN 2016, AND FOR GOVERNOR, NARROWLY LOSING TO DEMOCRAT PETER SHUMLIN IN 2014. HE LIVES IN NORTH POMFRETT, HE HAS TWO CHILDREN.

DEMOCRAT MOLLY GRAY IS AN ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL. SHE’S 36. SHE GREW UP ON A FARM IN NEWBERRY, WORKED ON CONGRESSMAN PETER WELCH’S CAMPAIGN AND THEN MOVED TO WASHINGTON TO BECOME A CONGRESSIONAL AID. SHE SPENT THREE YEARS WITH THE INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE OF THE RED CROSS. THIS IS HER FIRST RUN TO ELECTED OFFICE.

HERE ARE THE RULES. CANDIDATES WILL HAVE THE CHANCE TO ASK EACH OTHER ONE QUESTION AND EACH WILL HAVE ONE MINUTE TO MAKE A CLOSING STATEMENT.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.