Alleged drunk driver rolls over car with kids inside

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed his car while under the influence, with his children inside.

Vermont State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-89 in South Burlington Saturday afternoon. Police say Emmanuel Nduyimana, 39, was driving while drunk when it happened. Nobody in the car was seriously hurt.

Nduyimana is charged with DUI and two counts of reckless endangerment for having children in the car. His license was criminally suspended before the crash due to a prior DUI. He’s set to appear in court in November.

