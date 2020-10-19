Ballot drop-off boxes set up around Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All registered voters in Vermont should have gotten their election ballots in the mail by now. If you live in Burlington, there are new spots where you can drop it off.

The city installed three drop-off boxes across the city. They are located outside of City Hall, the Public Works Department and fire station number two on North Avenue.

According to Mayor Miro Weinberger, the boxes are secure, emptied twice a day, and set up according to protocols permitted by Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos. Condos approved funding for the boxes.

One voter tells us he’s not sure if the drop-off boxes will persuade or dissuade people from voting by mail.

“I I think with the mail-in ballots, if you already know that you’re going to send it in by mail, I don’t think— having a drop box probably wouldn’t change anyone’s mind who was going to mail in already. Or wasn’t like ‘Oh we have a Dropbox now.’” I don’t think it’s going to really affect anything. Either you’re going to do it or you’re not," said Joseph Williams of Burlington.

Voters can also drop their ballots off at the city clerk’s office or at their polling place on Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.