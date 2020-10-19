Burlington City Council to address CityPlace litigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - CityPlace is back on the table at Monday night’s Burlington City Council meeting.

In September, the city officially filed a lawsuit against the developer for violating its agreement to build the long-delayed $200 million project in the heart of downtown.

Monday’s agenda says the city council will be considering pending litigation and confidential attorney-client communications. City Attorney Eileen Blackwood and the legal team they hired will join city councilors and the mayor in tonight’s discussion.

City Council President Max Tracy says there will be a brief public update before the conversation moves to an executive session behind closed doors. The agenda says the council found that premature general public knowledge of the city’s strategy and legal advice could put the City at a substantial disadvantage.

Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan is also expected to give an update on the situation at Burlington High School finding alternative locations to hold in-person classes after the school closed last month because of PCB contamination.

