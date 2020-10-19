Burlington Public Works halts in-person services after positive cases
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Public Works won’t be offering in-person services this week after another positive COVID-19 case.
We’re told this is the second one at the office on Pine Street.
A spokesperson says they talked with the health department and there isn’t any risk to the people who visited that office.
But they are shutting down in-person services until next Monday.
