Burlington Public Works halts in-person services after positive cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Public Works won’t be offering in-person services this week after another positive COVID-19 case.

We’re told this is the second one at the office on Pine Street.

A spokesperson says they talked with the health department and there isn’t any risk to the people who visited that office.

But they are shutting down in-person services until next Monday.

Please see an updated message from Public Works, Permitting & Inspections and Parks, Recreation & Waterfront on... Posted by City of Burlington Public Works on Sunday, October 18, 2020

