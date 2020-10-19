Canada extends border closure to November 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canada border will stay closed to nonessential travel until at least November 21st.

The Canadian government made the announcement Monday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week the country was committed to keeping the border closed until the U.S. gets COVID-19 under control.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and have been extended each month since.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews, and truck drivers are still allowed to cross.

