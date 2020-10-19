Central Vermont coronavirus hockey cluster grows to 30 cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say a central Vermont coronavirus cluster involving adult and youth hockey league players has now grown to 30 cases.

The cluster was first reported last week involving about a dozen cases of players that all use the Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier. By Friday that number had increased to 18, and testing Saturday in Barre resulted in more positive cases.

Officials say additional testing will be available at the Barre Auditorium Thursday for close contacts of those impacted by the outbreak. More testing is also being done at the Central Vermont Medical Center Tuesday through Friday for asymptomatic people who are concerned about potential exposure. Appointments are required to get tested at the hospital.

