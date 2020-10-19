Advertisement

Central Vermont coronavirus hockey cluster grows to 30 cases

Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier
Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say a central Vermont coronavirus cluster involving adult and youth hockey league players has now grown to 30 cases.

The cluster was first reported last week involving about a dozen cases of players that all use the Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier. By Friday that number had increased to 18, and testing Saturday in Barre resulted in more positive cases.

Officials say additional testing will be available at the Barre Auditorium Thursday for close contacts of those impacted by the outbreak. More testing is also being done at the Central Vermont Medical Center Tuesday through Friday for asymptomatic people who are concerned about potential exposure. Appointments are required to get tested at the hospital.

Related Stories:

Keeping the Rink Safe

18 identified in Vt. youth and adult hockey league outbreak

NH hockey activities suspended for 2 weeks following outbreaks

12 COVID cases linked to central Vermont hockey league

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont principal officially sacked over BLM social media comments

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Vermont school principal has been fired for a social media post critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Vermont businesses navigate COVID emergency loan repayments

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
The federal government is changing rules which could mean thousands of small Vermont businesses won’t have to pay back loans they received to stay afloat after the pandemic hit.

News

Burlington City Council to address CityPlace litigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
Monday’s agenda says the city council will be considering pending litigation and confidential attorney-client communications.

News

RANDOLPH2

Updated: 1 hours ago
RANDOLPH2

Latest News

News

Vermont groups mark century of womens' suffrage

Updated: 1 hours ago
This year marks 100 years of women's suffrage and the Burlington branch of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom is partnering with the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and the League of Women Voters of Vermont to host free, virtual presentations.

News

Paul Smith’s College reports zero COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Dom Amato spoke with John Strauss, Paul Smith’s president, about how they approached COVID plans this semester.

News

Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building unveiled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Rutland Regional Medical Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new building.

News

Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building unveiled

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rutland Regional Medical Center unveiled a new building Monday afternoon.

News

South Burlington to add solar array to Market Street complex

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The city of South Burlington plans to add a solar array canopy to the roof of its new building at 180 Market Street.

News

Stefanik and Cobb face off in first televised debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The candidates vying for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat went face-to-face Monday in their first in-person televised debate.