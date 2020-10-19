City Hall Park gets 1,000 visitors during re-opening weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s new and improved City Hall Park is already proving to be popular with people stopping by.

Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Director Cindi Wight says the park saw more than 1,000 visitors on opening weekend.

“We had a movie. There was some music. And I think it was nice for the community to have live music in the park. We haven’t really had much at all this year,” Wight said.

Burlington resident Charlotte Hackett says she likes that the park is now more accessible with the installation of additional walkways. She also thinks the open spaces provide the perfect spot for events and public gatherings, but she would like to see the city beautify the spot a little bit more.

“I’m hoping to see some artwork or architecture or some other sort of installation to bring a little bit more character back because it does feel pretty cold,” Hackett said.

Colin Frost of Charlotte is also a fan of the park’s open spaces that he calls “skate-friendly.” But he says he’d really like the city to build more options for skateboarders.

“Having more than one option would be great. There’s more than one brewery. There’s more than one pizza place," he said. “We just need to have more options and by doing that, it will allow the community to spread out and now he so contained to certain areas.”

The city is working to ensue the park’s features don’t get damaged and people follow all rules, such as no camping. Wight says anybody found camping will be asked to leave.

”If people continually choose not to follow the rules in the park— there is a no-trespassing policy that the city has and it’s a very scripted policy that we work through,” she said “And again, you’re trying to get people to choose the right action first. It’s always starting with those warnings and giving people the opportunity to do the right thing.”

On Sunday afternoon, WCAX News witnessed police confront one person who pitched a tent at the park.

Burlington Acting Chief Jon Murad says pitching tents at City Hall Park violates municipal code 22-7 which states it is “unlawful for any person to camp in any public park in the city.” Murad says officers will engage with individuals who are seen erecting tents at the park.

Wight says the park will be closed every night from midnight to 6 a.m. and police officers will ask anyone who is hanging out at the park after hours to leave.

