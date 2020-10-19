Deer season for youth and novice hunters is Oct. 24 and 25

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging young and novice hunters taking part in their deer hunting weekend to bring their deer to one of 17 biological reporting stations so that wildlife biologists can gather information on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

The youth and novice hunting weekend is Oct. 24 and 25. A novice is a person who bought their first hunting license less than a year before this season and is at least 16 years old.

Both youth and novice hunters must obtain a free weekend deer tag and be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years old who has a Vermont hunting license.

