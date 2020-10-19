Advertisement

Dog injured in West Rutland apartment fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - West Rutland firefighters are working to figure out what caused an apartment building to catch fire.

It happened early Saturday morning on Main Street.

Heavy smoke, which is seen in the photo above, was found thorough the building.

The apartments were searched and a dog was rescued who is now with a veterinarian. We’re told everyone else got out safely.

Crews say the balloon-framed construction of the historic building allowed extensive fire spread and needed extensive overhaul.

