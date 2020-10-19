MiVT: Amazing Vermont Calendars

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Charlotte photographer is turning a broken heart into some cash with “amazing” Made in Vermont calendars.

“I had a girlfriend back in high school who ditched me. Came back thinking that, because she had been my girlfriend for four years, thinking that gee, maybe now that I’m a photographer she’ll like me again. That’s how I got my start,” said Jonathan Hart, who started Amazing Vermont Calendars.

One door closed is another door open. Hart has been making art out of his pictures for years, but one of his newer pleasures is using those pictures to make calendars.

“I started Amazing Vermont Calendars after finding out Vermont Life had gone out of business and that people who adored their calendars were missing them,” Hart said.

But these aren’t your run of the mill calendars, they are dedicated to beautiful scenes of the Green Mountain State. “I like to think of my work as being photographic art. It is the scene, but I work that scene. And I work the image so that it has an impact and it creates a feeling in the viewer,” Hart said. “I also pay attention to what gives me joy. Frankly, it’s just what gives me joy. And color gives me joy, the mountains give me joy.”

One of Hart’s favorite things to photograph is round barns, like the one at the Shelburne Museum, which is the picture for the month of December 2021.

While Hart photographs the scenes, L. Brown & Sons in Barre put his visions on paper. They’ve been in the business for years printing everything from books to ballots to letterheads, but these calendars have a special process.

“Jonathan will call up say, ‘Hey, I have another round of calendar printing ready to go.’ He’ll email us all of his pictures,” said Keith Blow with L. Brown & Sons.

Then begins a six-step process, starting in design. “Once Jonathan sends us his photos, this is where everything comes to life. We take all of his pictures and put them on the calendar, and create the calendar layout,” Blow said.

From there, it goes to press, to folding and collating, to cutting, and then it’s shipped out in singles or hundreds. “Everything is packaged up and shipped out and is sent to a happy customer,” Blow said.

So customers can have a beautiful view of Vermont every day, all year long.

