Advertisement

MiVT: Amazing Vermont Calendars

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Charlotte photographer is turning a broken heart into some cash with “amazing” Made in Vermont calendars.

“I had a girlfriend back in high school who ditched me. Came back thinking that, because she had been my girlfriend for four years, thinking that gee, maybe now that I’m a photographer she’ll like me again. That’s how I got my start,” said Jonathan Hart, who started Amazing Vermont Calendars.

One door closed is another door open. Hart has been making art out of his pictures for years, but one of his newer pleasures is using those pictures to make calendars.

“I started Amazing Vermont Calendars after finding out Vermont Life had gone out of business and that people who adored their calendars were missing them,” Hart said.

But these aren’t your run of the mill calendars, they are dedicated to beautiful scenes of the Green Mountain State. “I like to think of my work as being photographic art. It is the scene, but I work that scene. And I work the image so that it has an impact and it creates a feeling in the viewer,” Hart said. “I also pay attention to what gives me joy. Frankly, it’s just what gives me joy. And color gives me joy, the mountains give me joy.”

One of Hart’s favorite things to photograph is round barns, like the one at the Shelburne Museum, which is the picture for the month of December 2021.

While Hart photographs the scenes, L. Brown & Sons in Barre put his visions on paper. They’ve been in the business for years printing everything from books to ballots to letterheads, but these calendars have a special process.

“Jonathan will call up say, ‘Hey, I have another round of calendar printing ready to go.’ He’ll email us all of his pictures,” said Keith Blow with L. Brown & Sons.

Then begins a six-step process, starting in design. “Once Jonathan sends us his photos, this is where everything comes to life. We take all of his pictures and put them on the calendar, and create the calendar layout,” Blow said.

From there, it goes to press, to folding and collating, to cutting, and then it’s shipped out in singles or hundreds. “Everything is packaged up and shipped out and is sent to a happy customer,” Blow said.

So customers can have a beautiful view of Vermont every day, all year long.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Rutland prosecutor questions city police detective’s inaccuracies

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rutland County state’s attorney has told the city’s police department she can no longer rely on a detective’s accuracy.

News

Upper Valley restaurant owner says delivery apps bad for business

Updated: 1 hour ago
There is no doubt that the pandemic has taken its toll on restaurants, and it’s has also forced the industry to rethink how it does business, but one independent restaurant owner in the Upper Valley says third-party delivery apps could be hurting restaurants in the long-term.

News

Rutland prosecutor questions city police detective’s inaccuracies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The Rutland County state’s attorney has told the city’s police department she can no longer rely on a detective’s accuracy.

News

MiVT: Amazing Vermont Calendars

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Charlotte photographer is turning a broken heart into some cash with “amazing” Made in Vermont calendars.

Latest News

News

Upper Valley restaurant owner says delivery apps bad for business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
There is no doubt that the pandemic has taken its toll on restaurants, and it’s also forced the industry to rethink how it does business. But one independent restaurant owner in the Upper Valley says third-party delivery apps could be hurting restaurants in the long-term.

News

New Hampshire brings income tax dispute to Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Hampshire is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a regulation that requires roughly 80,000 of its residents who are employed by Massachusetts companies to pay income taxes in the neighboring state while they work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Vermont principal officially sacked over BLM social media comments

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Vermont school principal has been fired for a social media post critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Vermont businesses navigate COVID emergency loan repayments

Updated: 1 hours ago
The federal government is changing rules which could mean thousands of small Vermont businesses won’t have to pay back loans they received to stay afloat after the pandemic hit.

News

Vermont principal officially sacked over BLM social media comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Vermont school principal has been fired for a social media post critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.