New Hampshire brings income tax dispute to Supreme Court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a regulation that requires roughly 80,000 of its residents who are employed by Massachusetts companies to pay income taxes in the neighboring state while they work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire filed a lawsuit Monday challenging a temporary rule that requires residents of other states who were working in Massachusetts before the pandemic remain to pay Massachusetts' 5.05% income tax while they work from home.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says Massachusetts can’t balance its budget on the backs of New Hampshire citizens. Massachusetts officials have declined to comment on the litigation.

