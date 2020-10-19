Advertisement

New Hampshire gets federal mental health grant

(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. attorney’s office says New Hampshire has been awarded more than $300,000 to reduce crime and recidivism among defendants who have mental health issues.

U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said the $326,150 Department of Justice grant will go to Carroll County to support adult and juvenile justice initiatives. The programs aim to provide care before, during and after incarceration for those with serious mental illness.

The funding also goes to support training to law enforcement and their partner mental health and substance abuse authorities with a goal of improving the outcomes of mental ill defendants.

