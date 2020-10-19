New Hampshire officers help 5 hikers on mountain trail

BEAN’S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says five hikers were helped off the Black Angel Trail in Bean’s Purchase after the group activated an emergency beacon and called 911.

The department says the hikers called for help Sunday after one member of the party began to experience signs of possible cold weather symptoms. The group was about five miles from Route 16 when the call was made. The group was in the second day of a planned a three-day hike. The hikers tried to stay warm in their wet sleeping bags, but the exposure at the high elevation made them colder.

The group reached Route 116 about 11 p.m. There were no injuries.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)