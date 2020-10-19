New York man arrested in connection to trailer thefts

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man is being charged after police say they got a call about two separate stolen trailers.

Plattsburgh Police say last Monday they found an abandoned trailer blocking the roadway on Rugar Street.

The trailer was holding a watercraft.

They later figured out the trailer and watercraft had been stolen from a nearby house.

While they were investigating, they got a call that a utility trailer was being stolen from another house.

Police say they arrested 20-year-old Daniel Morehouse at a campsite in Mooers.

He’s being charged with two felonies.

