New York man arrested in connection to trailer thefts
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man is being charged after police say they got a call about two separate stolen trailers.
Plattsburgh Police say last Monday they found an abandoned trailer blocking the roadway on Rugar Street.
The trailer was holding a watercraft.
They later figured out the trailer and watercraft had been stolen from a nearby house.
While they were investigating, they got a call that a utility trailer was being stolen from another house.
Police say they arrested 20-year-old Daniel Morehouse at a campsite in Mooers.
He’s being charged with two felonies.
