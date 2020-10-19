New York to officially start enforcing plastic bag ban

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State will officially begin enforcing the plastic bag ban Monday.

It went into effect in March, but a lawsuit kept state leaders from actually enforcing it.

Now, the Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner says a court’s decision allows them to move forward.

The goal is to encourage New Yorkers to to use reusable bags wherever and whenever they shop.

We’re told New Yorkers use about 23 billion plastic bags annually, each for about 12 minutes and about 85 of them end up in landfills.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.