Oxbow High School gets deep cleaning after staff COVID case

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Vermont say the Oxbow High School in Bradford was closed for the weekend for deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The superintendent says no students were determined to be close contacts and so there is no need for further testing in the school or among students. Contact tracing is underway. The state has had just under 1,950 coronavirus cases so far.

Meanwhile, outdoor search and rescue teams are seeing more calls for services, and experts are attributing that to more people getting outdoors during pandemic.

