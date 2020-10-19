Advertisement

Paul Smith’s College reports zero COVID cases

Paul Smith's College
Paul Smith's College(Courtesy: Paul Smith's College)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While COVID cases continue to be a rarity on college campuses in our region, nowhere are they lower than at Paul Smith’s College in Franklin County, New York, where they have zero reported cases at the midway point of the semester with in-person learning.

Dom Amato spoke with John Strauss, Paul Smith’s president, about how they approached COVID plans this semester.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont principal officially sacked over BLM social media comments

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Vermont school principal has been fired for a social media post critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Central Vermont coronavirus hockey cluster grows to 30 cases

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont health officials say a central Vermont coronavirus cluster involving adult and youth hockey league players has now grown to 30 cases.

News

Vermont businesses navigate COVID emergency loan repayments

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
The federal government is changing rules which could mean thousands of small Vermont businesses won’t have to pay back loans they received to stay afloat after the pandemic hit.

News

Burlington City Council to address CityPlace litigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
Monday’s agenda says the city council will be considering pending litigation and confidential attorney-client communications.

News

RANDOLPH2

Updated: 1 hours ago
RANDOLPH2

Latest News

News

Vermont groups mark century of womens' suffrage

Updated: 1 hours ago
This year marks 100 years of women's suffrage and the Burlington branch of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom is partnering with the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and the League of Women Voters of Vermont to host free, virtual presentations.

News

Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building unveiled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Rutland Regional Medical Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new building.

News

Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building unveiled

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rutland Regional Medical Center unveiled a new building Monday afternoon.

News

South Burlington to add solar array to Market Street complex

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The city of South Burlington plans to add a solar array canopy to the roof of its new building at 180 Market Street.

News

Stefanik and Cobb face off in first televised debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The candidates vying for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat went face-to-face Monday in their first in-person televised debate.