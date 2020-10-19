Police investigating fatal fall from Burlington parking garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police says a man fell from the top floor of a downtown parking garage and died.

Police found the man lying facedown in an alley near South Winooski Avenue Monday morning. They are waiting to confirm the victim’s identity and notify his family. There is no indication of foul play or a risk to the public.

If you were in the area and may have seen something, police want to hear from you.

