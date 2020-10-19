Randolph High School theater students put on old-time radio play

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Old-time radio is coming to Randolph. The high School’s theater program is coming up with a creative way to put on a performance away from the main stage.

Randolph Union High School’s Theater program decided to recreate an actual 1930s radio show. The students aren’t working on a stage for safety reasons. Instead, they’re rehearsing virtually through GoogleMeet twice a week for a couple of hours. The script that they’re using from the radio show was actually taken during the Great Depression, which is a natural fit considering the pandemic today.

Our Scott Fleishman spoke with RUHS students about the production.

