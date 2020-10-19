Advertisement

Rescue crews take extra precautions during the pandemic

Rescue crews take extra precautions during the pandemic
Rescue crews take extra precautions during the pandemic(WLUC)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - When you need help out on a trail, a team is trained to rescue you, but during the pandemic, it’s different. It’s an extra few steps, but it’s all about keeping everyone healthy.

When out on a mission, time is crucial, but COVID-19 precautions have slowed search and rescue teams down a little. They are working to ensure that they are not responsible for community spread, as well as protecting themselves from those that could be carrying it.

Officials say a safety and time balance is important, so they can do their jobs and keep everyone healthy.

There is also a risk and benefit analysis that goes into every situation and COVID-19 has only complicated that equation.

Neil Vandyke, the coordinator for the Vermont Search and Rescue team says the virus has added one more thing to be prepared for when they are called on.

“All of the search and rescue teams in Vermont have had to adopt some policies and procedures for dealing with emergencies and then undergo some training to make sure they are following those policies," said Vandyke.

Regular precautions include intense cleaning of equipment, masks and other PPE, as well as when possible, social distancing and personal hygiene.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see Kevin Gaiss’ full story.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dog recovering at the vet after apartment fire

Updated: 9 minutes ago
West Rutland firefighters are working to figure out what caused an apartment building to catch fire.

News

New England college enrollment down because of pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Enrollment declines at many New England colleges during the pandemic are putting further pressure on financially struggling institutions.

AP

Artist hikes length of Vermont, painting along the way

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One hiker set off to hike country’s oldest long-distance trail this fall not only to immerse himself in the wilderness but to create art along the way.

AP

Winter energy costs to be higher but oil users may get break

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Home heating costs are expected to grow this winter because of projections of colder weather and people continuing to shelter at home. But many could get a break in New England, which is more dependent on heating oil.

Latest News

News

Burlington Public Works halts in-person services after positive cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A spokesperson says they talked with the health department and there isn’t any risk to the people who visited the Pine Street office.

News

West Wardsboro woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Over the weekend, Vermont State Police held a community outreach event. They handed out flyers and talked with people.

News

City Hall Park gets 1,000 visitors during re-opening weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington’s new and improved City Hall Park is already proving to be popular with people stopping by.

News

Ballot drop-off boxes set up around Burlington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
All registered voters in Vermont should have gotten their election ballots in the mail by now. If you live in Burlington, there are new spots where you can drop it off.

News

CCR Sports targeted by merchandise thief

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police in St. Johnsbury made quick work of a burglary call Saturday night.