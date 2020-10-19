Rescue crews take extra precautions during the pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - When you need help out on a trail, a team is trained to rescue you, but during the pandemic, it’s different. It’s an extra few steps, but it’s all about keeping everyone healthy.

When out on a mission, time is crucial, but COVID-19 precautions have slowed search and rescue teams down a little. They are working to ensure that they are not responsible for community spread, as well as protecting themselves from those that could be carrying it.

Officials say a safety and time balance is important, so they can do their jobs and keep everyone healthy.

There is also a risk and benefit analysis that goes into every situation and COVID-19 has only complicated that equation.

Neil Vandyke, the coordinator for the Vermont Search and Rescue team says the virus has added one more thing to be prepared for when they are called on.

“All of the search and rescue teams in Vermont have had to adopt some policies and procedures for dealing with emergencies and then undergo some training to make sure they are following those policies," said Vandyke.

Regular precautions include intense cleaning of equipment, masks and other PPE, as well as when possible, social distancing and personal hygiene.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see Kevin Gaiss’ full story.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.