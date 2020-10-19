Rutland prosecutor questions city police detective’s inaccuracies

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland County state’s attorney has told the city’s police department she can no longer rely on a detective’s accuracy.

State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy says she will no longer prosecute cases presented by Rutland City Police Detective Emilio Rosario. In a letter sent to Chief Kilcullen, Kennedy outlines three cases of what she calls material inaccuracies, misstatements, or omissions by Rosario.

The first in 2018, when Kennedy says he altered a witness' statement and wrote a misleading affidavit. The second instance was in 2019, when she says he left out information when trying to get a search warrant. The final incident involves a recent attempted murder case. The charges were dropped after evidence was suppressed by the judge because Rosario’s affidavit did not match the photos from the scene of the search.

Kennedy says her decision to stop accepting cases from Rosario is about the “importance that credibility plays in the criminal justice system and how even unintentional misstatements can erode public confidence in the police.”

Rosario joined the police force back in 2013 as a probationary police officer before rising to detective. Kennedy says If an officer cannot bring cases to court, it leaves doubt about their ability to their jobs.

Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen did not respond to a request for comment about Rosario’s current status on the force,

