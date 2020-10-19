Advertisement

Rutland prosecutor questions city police detective’s inaccuracies

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland County state’s attorney has told the city’s police department she can no longer rely on a detective’s accuracy.

State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy says she will no longer prosecute cases presented by Rutland City Police Detective Emilio Rosario. In a letter sent to Chief Kilcullen, Kennedy outlines three cases of what she calls material inaccuracies, misstatements, or omissions by Rosario.

The first in 2018, when Kennedy says he altered a witness' statement and wrote a misleading affidavit. The second instance was in 2019, when she says he left out information when trying to get a search warrant. The final incident involves a recent attempted murder case. The charges were dropped after evidence was suppressed by the judge because Rosario’s affidavit did not match the photos from the scene of the search.

Kennedy says her decision to stop accepting cases from Rosario is about the “importance that credibility plays in the criminal justice system and how even unintentional misstatements can erode public confidence in the police.”

Rosario joined the police force back in 2013 as a probationary police officer before rising to detective. Kennedy says If an officer cannot bring cases to court, it leaves doubt about their ability to their jobs.

Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen did not respond to a request for comment about Rosario’s current status on the force,

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Rutland prosecutor questions city police detective’s inaccuracies

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rutland County state’s attorney has told the city’s police department she can no longer rely on a detective’s accuracy.

News

Upper Valley restaurant owner says delivery apps bad for business

Updated: 1 hour ago
There is no doubt that the pandemic has taken its toll on restaurants, and it’s has also forced the industry to rethink how it does business, but one independent restaurant owner in the Upper Valley says third-party delivery apps could be hurting restaurants in the long-term.

News

MiVT: Amazing Vermont Calendars

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Charlotte photographer is turning a broken heart into some cash with “amazing” Made in Vermont calendars.

Latest News

News

Upper Valley restaurant owner says delivery apps bad for business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
There is no doubt that the pandemic has taken its toll on restaurants, and it’s also forced the industry to rethink how it does business. But one independent restaurant owner in the Upper Valley says third-party delivery apps could be hurting restaurants in the long-term.

News

MiVT: Amazing Vermont Calendars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
A Charlotte photographer is turning a broken heart into some cash with “amazing” Made in Vermont calendars.

News

New Hampshire brings income tax dispute to Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Hampshire is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a regulation that requires roughly 80,000 of its residents who are employed by Massachusetts companies to pay income taxes in the neighboring state while they work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Vermont principal officially sacked over BLM social media comments

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Vermont school principal has been fired for a social media post critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Vermont businesses navigate COVID emergency loan repayments

Updated: 1 hours ago
The federal government is changing rules which could mean thousands of small Vermont businesses won’t have to pay back loans they received to stay afloat after the pandemic hit.

News

Vermont principal officially sacked over BLM social media comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Vermont school principal has been fired for a social media post critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.