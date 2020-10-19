Scott administration announces additional stabilization grants for health care providers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More help is coming to Vermont health care providers affected by the pandemic.

Governor Phil Scott Monday announced that the second cycle of the Health Care Provider Stabilization Grant Program is now open. The grant will help eligible health care and human service providers who have been affected financially from the Covid-19 public health emergency.

First cycle applicants who received funding are eligible for the second cycle. Providers have through November 6th to submit their information electronically.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.