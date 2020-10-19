Advertisement

Stefanik and Cobb face off in first televised debate

Rep. Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb met for their first televised debate Monday in New York.
Rep. Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb met for their first televised debate Monday in New York.(Courtesy: 7 News)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The candidates vying for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat went face-to-face Monday in their first in-person televised debate.

Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik has held the seat since 2015 and this is the second time Tedra Cobb is her Democratic challenger. Our sister station, 7 News in Watertown, New York, held the debate Monday afternoon between the candidates. Tune in Monday night at 8 p.m. on WCAX.com to watch a rebroadcast of Monday’s debate.

The tension between the two candidates was clearly on display during the debate, with both speaking over each other and going over their allotted times, but our Kelly O’Brien reports, the two were able to make their stances clear on a handful of important national and local issues.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building unveiled

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Rutland Regional Medical Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new building.

News

Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building unveiled

Updated: moments ago
Rutland Regional Medical Center unveiled a new building Monday afternoon.

News

South Burlington to add solar array to Market Street complex

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The city of South Burlington plans to add a solar array canopy to the roof of its new building at 180 Market Street.

News

UVM research examines COVID-19 immune response

Updated: 13 minutes ago
New research from the University of Vermont sheds light on what antibodies people have after being ill with COVID-19 and how those can play into vaccine research.

Latest News

News

Randolph High School theater students put on old-time radio play

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Old-time radio is coming to Randolph. The high School’s theater program is coming up with a creative way to put on a performance away from the main stage.

News

Vermont groups mark century of womens’ suffrage

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
This year marks 100 years of women’s suffrage and the Burlington branch of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom is partnering with the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and the League of Women Voters of Vermont to host free, virtual presentations.

News

Randolph High School theater students put on old-time radio play

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Old-time radio is coming to Randolph. The high School’s theater program is coming up with a creative way to put on a performance away from the main stage.

News

UVM research examines COVID-19 immune response

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research from the University of Vermont sheds light on what antibodies people have after being ill with COVID-19 and how those can play into vaccine research.

News

Deer season for youth and novice hunters is Oct. 24 and 25

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging young and novice hunters taking part in their deer hunting weekend to bring their deer to one of 17 biological reporting stations so that wildlife biologists can gather information on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

News

New Hampshire gets federal mental health grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. attorney’s office says New Hampshire has been awarded more than $300,000 to reduce crime and recidivism among defendants who have mental health issues.