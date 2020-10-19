Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building unveiled

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Regional Medical Center unveiled a new building Monday afternoon.

The Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building is a 37,000 square foot building connected to the main hospital. It houses Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and ENT and Audiology medical practices.

Huebner began working at Rutland Regional in 1990, and was the CEO from 1997 to 2018. He still lives in town and is involved with the hospital.

The hospital’s current CEO, says they needed the $24 million project because some of the hospital’s busiest practices had run out of space.

“The fact that this is spaced out gives us room for growth. It also being connected to the hospital and right continuous to the hospital, makes it a lot easier for our surgeons to take care of patients and attend to emergencies in the hospital without as much disruption to their practices," says Fort.

All parts of the building have been open and allowing patients for about two weeks.

Construction was stopped for about one month during the height of the pandemic, which added a couple months to the project.

