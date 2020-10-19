UVM administration, faculty union remain divided over pay cuts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fight against faculty pay cuts at the University of Vermont continues.

UVM school leaders say the United Academics union has refused their latest salary offer. The two parties met for the first time in seven weeks Friday afternoon. We’re told UVM proposed cutting faculty’s salary by up to five percent over the course of the year, with additional reductions next year.

We’re told the union maintains they not only won’t accept the cuts, but are still demanding a 13 percent salary increase over three years.

