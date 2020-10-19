Advertisement

UVM research examines COVID-19 immune response

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research from the University of Vermont sheds light on what antibodies people have after being ill with COVID-19 and how those can play into vaccine research.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Sean Diehl, an immunologist with the Larner College of Medicine about what the blood samples from COVID-19 positive Vermonters revealed.

