Vermont groups mark century of womens’ suffrage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This year marks 100 years of women’s suffrage and the Burlington branch of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom is partnering with the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and the League of Women Voters of Vermont to host free, virtual presentations.

The three programs center around the complex history of women’s suffrage. On Wednesday at 7 p.m. the topic is voting rights among the women in the Iroquois confederacy and how those rights supersede the 19th Amendment. Then on Thursday, there will be two presentations. At 2 p.m. is the continuing story of women’s suffrage. It wasn’t just about the right to vote but issues to vote on. And at 5 p.m they will focus on the culture and anecdotes of the women’s suffrage movement.

Cat Vilgilienzoni spoke with Sally Roesch Gagner, a lecturer, author, and storyteller of women’s rights history, and one of the first women to get a doctorate in the United States for women’s studies.

