Vermont one of two states trending in the right direction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN) - The fall surge appears to be here as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in most states, but Vermont is one of two states trending in the right direction.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, as of Sunday, only two states, Missouri and Vermont, are showing at least a ten-percent drop in new cases.

Meanwhile, the United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known COVID-19 cases per day, that’s more than a 60-percent hike since mid-September.

According to a CNN review of Census Bureau population estimates, Connecticut and New Jersey seem to have reached the qualifications needed for their own travel restrictions, that call for out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14-days.

