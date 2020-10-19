Vermont principal officially sacked over BLM social media comments

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont school principal has been fired for a social media post critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In June, then-Windsor High School Principal Tiffany Riley wrote on her personal Facebook page that she believes in the Black Lives Matter movement but does not agree with their tactics. She also wrote that people should not be made to feel they have to choose the Black race over the human race.

Riley was on paid leave, but on Friday the school board announced she would leave and that her post was inconsistent with their expectations for a principal.

