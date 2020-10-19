West Wardsboro woman seriously hurt in hit and run

WEST WARDSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A West Wardsboro woman is suffering life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car and left in the road.

Vermont State Police say they received a report of a semi-unconscious pedestrian lying on Stratton-Arlington Road in West Wardsboro around 8 Saturday night. Police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to the scene and identified the woman as 65-year-old Deborah Ayers of West Wardsboro. She was airlifted via DHART to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver is still on the loose. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police, (802) 241-5000.

