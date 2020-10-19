Winter energy costs to be higher but oil users may get break

BOSTON (AP) - Home heating costs are expected to grow this winter because of projections of colder weather and people continuing to shelter at home. But many could get a break in New England, which is more dependent on heating oil.

The the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects a 10% decline in spending for home heating oil this winter while spending is projected to grow 14% for propane, 6% for natural gas and 7% for electricity.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association say any cost increase is a concern because so many families are already struggling to pay their heating bills during the pandemic.

