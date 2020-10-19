Advertisement

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Ed White)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday.

Beauchamp’s family called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be struggling to breathe.

A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

The state says funeral home staff saw Beauchamp’s chest moving when they went to her Southfield home.

