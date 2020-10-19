Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 19, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our unsettled weather will continue through mid week. A stalled out frontal system will linger across our region through Tuesday and Wednesday and bring a few rounds of wet weather to our region. We’ll likely dry out for a period tonight before more showers return on Tuesday.

One more batch of showers will push through on Wednesday morning with the chance of a thunderstorm. We’ll begin to dry out after that for the end of the work week.

Temperatures will be warming up over the next few days. We’ll see highs return to the low 60s by Wednesday, and then close to 70 on Friday. Showers will return for the start of the weekend, with a big cooldown by early next week. We’ll see partly sunny skies on Sunday with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Most of next week is looking unsettled as well. We’ll see a chance of showers most days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

