BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! More of that “unsettled” weather is in store through mid-week as a frontal system stalls out and wobbles around the northeast for the next few days.

That front will come through northern NY during the morning hours today, accompanied by rain showers. The showers will move slowly into VT through the afternoon and a bit into NH as we get into the overnight hours.

On Tuesday, the front will continue its slow eastward trek into NH, but then stall out again. It will come bouncing back our way on Wednesday, with more showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

The front will finally clear the area Wednesday night. Then we will clear out Thursday for a decent day. On Friday, a brisk, south wind will pick up, spiking our tempeatures up near 70°.

That temperature spike and wind will be ahead of the next cold front, which will come through on Saturday with another round of showers. That front will be on the move, though, and not stall out like the early week one. So, once it clears the area, we’ll get the sunshine back on Sunday. But it will be cooler for the second half of the weekend.

Take MAX Advantage of you raindrop-dodging skills over the next couple of days! -Gary

