6 arrested in Upper Valley drug busts

(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a string of drug arrests in the Upper Valley highlights the unintended consequences of the pandemic.

Authorities recently arrested six people in connection with heroin dealing in the Fairview Terrace area of White River Junction. Two homes were searched and more than 300 bags of heroin were found. Police say several of the suspects are repeat offenders who they say have fallen through the cracks during the pandemic as courts are backlogged with cases.

“It just makes it harder. We have to set conditions, so release, and then they end up violating the conditions. Also, because of the pandemic, with folks working remotely, we can’t hook them up with the resources they need for their addiction,” said Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brad Vail.

The suspects face a variety of charges. The investigation was sparked by concerned members of the community.

Those arrested in the sweeps include:

• Lisa Akey, 37 YOA, White River Junction, VT

• Kenvron Gardner, 40 YOA, White River Junction, VT

• Keith Ingalls, 34 YOA, No Fixed Address

• Sean Lewis, 45 YOA, White River Junction, VT

• Jayde Smith, 26 YOA, Springfield, VT

• Mark Sutton, 20 YOA, No Fixed Address

