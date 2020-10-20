Bennington wins Appalachian Trail community designation

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town’s application to be a designated Appalachian trail community has been approved, which could mean more hikers and visitors.

The Bennington Banner reports Bennington will now be listed on the website of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, will host a summer gathering to promote the trail each year and post signage about services available to hikers in the town. The group that submitted the application last year learned it had been approved on Saturday, though with some requested changes.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has limited the number of hikers on the Appalachian Trail in 2020 and may continue to depress the number of visitors to the trail, which runs from Maine to Georgia.

