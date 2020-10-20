Burlington firefighter praised for his off duty actions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Firefighter Camden Mund is being praised after driving by a home, seeing smoke and jumping into action.

He was off duty at the time on Monday when we’re told he alerted the homeowner about the garage fire and grabbed a garden hose to put out the flames.

“There is no doubt Cam’s actions prevented the situation from being much worse. Strong work Cam; we are proud of you,” said fellow Burlington firefighters.

This morning while returning from an appointment, off duty Burlington Firefighter Camden Mund noticed smoke coming from... Posted by Burlington Vermont Fire Department on Monday, October 19, 2020

