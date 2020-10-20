Burlington firefighter praised for his off duty actions
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Firefighter Camden Mund is being praised after driving by a home, seeing smoke and jumping into action.
He was off duty at the time on Monday when we’re told he alerted the homeowner about the garage fire and grabbed a garden hose to put out the flames.
“There is no doubt Cam’s actions prevented the situation from being much worse. Strong work Cam; we are proud of you,” said fellow Burlington firefighters.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.