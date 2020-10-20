Burlington group takes help directly to the homeless
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are renewed worries about Vermont’s homeless population as the temperatures begin to drop and cramped shelters attempt to comply with COVID safety measures.
Darren Perron spoke with Kerry Goulette with the Community Health Centers of Burlington, about how they are taking some of their services directly to those in need.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.