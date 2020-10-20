Connecticut suspect arrested at Vermont-Canadian border

DERBY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a fugitive wanted for questioning in the killing of a Connecticut woman was caught trying to cross the U.S.-Canadian border on foot in Vermont.

Police say 30-year-old Corey Ramos, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was apprehended at the border by Canadian authorities on Monday afternoon. He was wanted in Connecticut on two counts of violating a protective order related to a former girlfriend and for questioning in her death on Sunday at her Bridgeport home.

Ramos waived extradition to Connecticut in a court appearance in Vermont on Tuesday. He was being held without bail. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

