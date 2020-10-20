Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped for 6 hours under car hood

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a rescue in Pennsylvania when a weeks old cat became trapped under the hood of a car.

Noreen Krymski had seen a stray kitten whisking around the parking lot at work all morning last Wednesday before it disappeared. But she soon heard its meow – from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

“We put tuna fish underneath it, all kinds of stuff, and it wouldn’t come out,” Krymski said.

After two hours and several calls to animal shelters, the cat was still inside the car, so Krymski made one more call, this time to the fire department.

“We were her last option. So, we headed on out there,” said Capt. Kenny McCardell with Spring Township Fire and Rescue. “Usually in a vehicle rescue scenario, we try to detangle the car from the victim, so we kind of used that same approach.”

About an hour into the operation, McCardell got underneath the car and felt a fuzzy spot inside the bumper.

“Kind of the corner of the bumper is where it was wedged in, a real tight area,” he said.

The kitten, who is just a few weeks old and weighs less than 2 pounds, finally saw daylight again after the two-hour rescue, making it six hours it had been stuck inside the engine compartment.

One of Krymski’s relatives gave the cat, now named Da Bebe, a loving home.

Copyright 2020 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington City Council address CityPlace litigation

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The City of Burlington’s legal team says the delayed CityPlace project is now expected to be done in six years.

News

District considers three options for BHS after PCB contamination

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington School District weighs the options of returning students to Burlington High School or not after PCB contamination shut down the school.

News

Man faces multiple charges for evading police

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is facing multiple charges following a police chase after he made threats against officers and others.

National

Weeks old kitten rescued from car's engine compartment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Pennslyvania woman called firefighters after she heard a weeks old kitten meow from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

Latest News

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

Elderly couple rescued by good Samaritans after car crashes into canal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

National

'An amazement': Good Samaritans jump into canal to save elderly couple from sinking car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

News

Vermont businesses navigate COVID emergency loan repayments

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vermont businesses navigate COVID emergency loan repayments

News

Burlington City Council to address CityPlace litigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Burlington's legal team gives new timeline of CityPlace project

News

Burlington School District lays out three options for high school after PCB contamination

Updated: 3 hours ago
Burlington School District lays out three options for high school after PCB contamination