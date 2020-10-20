Advertisement

Giant spider decoration scares up screams for Halloween by climbing NY house

By WKBW Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) - A retired Fisher-Price toy engineer in upstate New York put his skills to work on a Halloween display featuring a huge, animatronic spider.

Outside David Moomaw’s house in East Aurora, New York, a giant, green, animatronic spider climbs down a large web from the roof to the yard as smaller spiders bounce.

Moomaw, a retired Fisher-Price engineer, started building his creation from scratch in May. He sewed and painted the arachnid and built a crane, allowing it to crawl down the house. He says it was all worth it, just to see the smiles.

“With so much going on this year, I thought Halloween wasn’t going to be the same, and I felt if there was ever a time that we needed something other to look at, it was now,” Moomaw said.

Because so many people want to check out the house, the owners have had to actually schedule times for them to come visit.

Moomaw says he has big plans for next year’s Halloween display, but he’s keeping a tight lid on them for now.

Copyright 2020 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stefanik and Cobb face off in first televised debate

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The candidates vying for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat went face-to-face Monday in their first in-person televised debate.

National

Record number of Americans have already cast ballots ahead of 3rd debate

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
More than 28 million Americans have cast their ballots early in the 2020 election.

News

Stefanik and Cobb face off in first televised debate

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The candidates vying for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat went face-to-face Monday in their first in-person televised debate.

National

RAW: Mom, kids, dogs hide under table during earthquake in Alaska

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The magnitude 7.5 earthquake prompted a tsunami warning for a nearly thousand-mile stretch of Alaska’s southern coast.

Latest News

National

RAW: Giant, green spider animatronic climbs down front of NY house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Because so many people want to check out the house, the owners have had to actually schedule times for them to come visit.

News

Burlington firefighter praised for his off duty actions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington Firefighter Camden Mund is being praised after driving by a home, seeing smoke and jumping into action.

News

Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Grafton County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Thorton, New Hampshire.

News

Burlington City Council address CityPlace litigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The City of Burlington’s legal team says the delayed CityPlace project is now expected to be done in six years.

News

District considers three options for BHS after PCB contamination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington School District weighs the options of returning students to Burlington High School or not after PCB contamination shut down the school.

News

Man faces multiple charges for evading police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is facing multiple charges following a police chase after he made threats against officers and others.