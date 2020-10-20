Lakes Region General Hospital files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire hospital moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

WMUR-TV reports that Lakes Region General Hospital has begun the legal and regulatory process of filing Chapter 11 and has received an offer from Concord Hospital to potentially acquire hospital assets.

LRG Healthcare President and CEO Kevin W. Donovan wrote to patients and employees that the hospital will remain through the process.

Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement that said the acquisition by Concord Hospital “provides a path toward long term financial stability” that will allow the hospital to continue to provide “critical services for the citizens of the Lakes and Three Rivers region.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.