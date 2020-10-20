Advertisement

Lakes Region General Hospital files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Lakes Region General Hospital files Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Lakes Region General Hospital files Chapter 11 bankruptcy(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire hospital moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

WMUR-TV reports that Lakes Region General Hospital has begun the legal and regulatory process of filing Chapter 11 and has received an offer from Concord Hospital to potentially acquire hospital assets.

LRG Healthcare President and CEO Kevin W. Donovan wrote to patients and employees that the hospital will remain through the process.

Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement that said the acquisition by Concord Hospital “provides a path toward long term financial stability” that will allow the hospital to continue to provide “critical services for the citizens of the Lakes and Three Rivers region.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

News

Sitting down with Vermont's Teacher of the Year

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Channel 3's Kevin Gaiss talks with Vermont's Teacher of the Year.

News

Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
We expect to hear more about helping Vermont businesses during a press conference Tuesday morning.

AP

Sununu, Feltes mischaracterize virus toll on nursing homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Dan Feltes, both are mischaracterizing the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on New Hampshire nursing homes.

News

District considers three options for BHS after PCB contamination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington School District weighs the options of returning students to Burlington High School or not after PCB contamination shut down the school.

Latest News

News

Stefanik and Cobb face off in first televised debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The candidates vying for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat went face-to-face Monday in their first in-person televised debate.

News

Stefanik and Cobb face off in first televised debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
The candidates vying for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat went face-to-face Monday in their first in-person televised debate.

News

Burlington firefighter praised for his off duty actions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington Firefighter Camden Mund is being praised after driving by a home, seeing smoke and jumping into action.

News

Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Grafton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Thorton, New Hampshire.

News

Burlington City Council address CityPlace litigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The City of Burlington’s legal team says the delayed CityPlace project is now expected to be done in six years.

News

Man faces multiple charges for evading police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is facing multiple charges following a police chase after he made threats against officers and others.