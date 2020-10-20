Leadership, loyalty at issue in NH gubernatorial debate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The second of two gubernatorial debates within 13 hours explored one candidate’s lack of leadership experience and the other’s loyalty to the nation’s leader.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democrat Dan Feltes debated each other Tuesday morning on New Hampshire Public Radio after appearing on WMUR-TV the night before. In both debates, Feltes frequently repeated Sununu’s 2019 comment about being a “Trump guy through and through.”

Sununu said Tuesday he will vote for President Donald Trump but stands up to him when necessary. Feltes, meanwhile, defended his lack of management experience and said he had displayed leadership skills as a lawyer and state senator.

