Looking ahead as the leaves begin to drop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fall foliage has been stunning this year! But is it over and what’s next?

WCAX talked with Forest Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mike Snyder to get an update.

He says there are still pockets where trees have great fall foliage, but says there are a lot of places where the trees are bare.

Snyder says trees now begin to prepare for winter and acclimate to cold and freezing temperatures.

“It’s a period marked by dormant trees. They’re not dead, but they do slow down and quiet down as the seasons end and become dormant through the winter and wait until spring,” said Snyder.

He also says there is a more subtle changing of leaves in the spring.

Click the video above to watch the full interview.

Related Stories:

Expert explains why Vermont has the perfect conditions for vibrant fall color

Sharon Meyer’s Friday foliage tour

WCAX gets answers to your fall foliage questions

Why you better start your fall foliage tour soon

Despite pandemic, Stowe businesses enjoying busy fall foliage season

Expert explains what conditions create the best fall foliage

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.