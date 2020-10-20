Man faces multiple charges for evading police

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is facing multiple charges tonight following a police chase after he made threats against officers and others.

Vermont State Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Robert Blanchard in Hartland after making the threats.

He refused to stop and sped through multiple towns.

In Sharon, Police set up tire deflation strips to stop the vehicle which ended up in a field off of Route 14.

Blanchard was unarmed and removed from the vehicle.

Both Blanchard and his dog were not hurt.

