NASA probe to attempt first-of-its kind sampling of asteroid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA scientists Tuesday will attempt a first-of-its-kind maneuver -- bringing back a sample from an asteroid.

The Osiris-Rex mission aims to try to touch down on an asteroid named Bennu and bring some of it back to study.

Cat Viglienzoni spike with Lori Glaze, the director of the Planetary Science Mission Directorate at NASA about the mission.

The touch down is expected around 6:12 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on NASA TV.

