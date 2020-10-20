Advertisement

New Hampshire restaurant fined for violating virus orders

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The attorney general’s office has fined a New Hampshire restaurant where at least 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak.

Fat Katz Food and Drink restaurant has been fined $2,000 for violating emergency orders after it moved its karaoke event inside and allowed people to participate without bringing their own equipment.

The cases at the Hudson restaurant include a person who went there while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be in isolation, and a second person who went there when they were knowingly supposed to be in quarantine. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Police: Off-duty officer trespassed into woman’s home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont State Police say a Burlington police officer has been cited to appear in court on suspicion of trespassing into a woman’s home while off-duty.

News

Vermont officials seek driver who damaged covered bridge

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in the Vermont town of Clarendon are looking for the driver of a box truck that damaged a covered bridge by hitting the overhead beams when passing through it.

News

Leadership, loyalty at issue in NH gubernatorial debate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The second of two gubernatorial debates within 13 hours explored one candidate’s lack of leadership experience and the other’s loyalty to the nation’s leader.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

Latest News

News

The ‘Most Interesting Man’ urges Vermonters to vote early

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The “Most Interesting Man in the World” is trying to make voting more interesting before the election. Our Ike Bendavid catches up with the former actor and current Vermonter.

News

The ‘Most Interesting Man’ urges Vermonters to vote early

Updated: 2 hours ago
The “Most Interesting Man in the World” is trying to make voting more interesting before the election. Our Ike Bendavid catches up with the former actor and current Vermonter.

News

South Burlington to add solar array to Market Street complex

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of South Burlington plans to add a solar array canopy to the roof of its new building at 180 Market Street.

News

Students to make final decision on North Country nickname change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Students in the Peru Central School District will make a final decision about changing the sports nickname Tuesday night.

News

Vermont Teacher of the Year shares ESL passion with students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Vermont’s Teacher of the Year does more than just help students learn in the classroom and she says winning the award only inspires her to further that work.

News

Looking ahead as foliage season comes to an end

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The fall foliage has been stunning this year! But is it over and what’s next?