New York won’t enforce New Jersey, Connecticut quarantines

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The rate of COVID-19 infections has risen enough in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut to require residents of those states to quarantine if they travel to New York.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York won’t enforce rules requiring residents of those states to self-isolate for 14 days. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut had announced a joint travel advisory this summer at a time when the Northeast was reporting lower rates of infection than other parts of the country. But now, two of those states meet the criteria to be placed on their own quarantine lists.

The governor said Tuesday he doesn’t expect residents from Connecticut or New Jersey to self-quarantine for 14 days.

